Depave paradise, tear out the parking lot: Why this Thunder Bay bank wants less asphalt

A plot of land on Memorial Avenue should soon look a little greener after the completion of a project between Thunder Bay's EcoSuperior and TD Bank.

Participants in the "depaving" project busted up and removed 100 square meters of asphalt from the branch parking lot on Memorial Avenue. In its place, EcoSuperior said it will create a new green space which will house birds and butterflies, reduce storm water run-off and "create an aesthetically-pleasing space for nearby employees to enjoy."

EcoSuperior's Will Vander Ploeg said that a row of eight trees, donated by Thunder Bay's urban forestry department, will be planted, along with a perennial bed and some "no-mow" grass.

"They're working hard, there's no doubt about it," Vander Ploeg said of the volunteers breaking up the parking lot and throwing large asphalt chunks into a trailer. "A lot of people, when I approach them and ask them, they're like 'oh, why don't you just get a machine in there?'"

"As people sort of see that instant gratification, that payoff, as they're working; they have to work hard, but at the end of the day, they see what they've done and I think it gives them that ... sense of satisfaction."

Vander Ploeg said the project will create a nice green space "in an area that probably wouldn't otherwise have that," which creates a more calming atmosphere along a busy street.

The stormwater mitigation helps keep area streams, rivers and lakes cleaner, he added.

Vander Ploeg said he typically approaches organizations like schools, community groups, churches, as well as small businesses for similar-styled projects.

"Instead of that concrete jungle look, we'll have a row of nice trees planted here," he said.