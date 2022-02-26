Ukrainian-Canadian community in Thunder Bay plans rally for support after Russian invasion

As demonstrations are planned across Canada this weekend after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Thunder Bay residents with ties to Ukraine are planning to gather to show their support for the country.

A rally is planned for Saturday afternoon in the northwestern Ontario city, three days after Russian troops advanced across the border and into Ukraine.

Walter Warywoda, president of the Thunder Bay chapter of the League of Ukrainian Canadians, said he is encouraging anyone — not just those with direct ties to Ukraine — to come out.

"Sometimes we feel helpless," Warywoda said, adding the last few days have been very emotional, with feelings of exasperation, disappointment and angst. "We feel a little bit helpless where we are. What can you do? Well, we have to show our support."

"We want to rally support. We want to show support for the people of Ukraine, for our dear country of our forefathers. We want to build the spirit of Ukraine and denounce the horrible actions of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin and his cronies."

Thunder Bay Mayor Bill Mauro released a statement on Friday, and said the Ukrainian flag will be raised outside of city hall.

Mauro said Thunder Bay stands with the people of Ukraine, including the Ukrainian-Canadian community in the city.

"We strongly condemn this brazen and unprovoked attack," Mauro said.

"Our thoughts go out to all of our Ukrainian friends and neighbours, who are an integral part of what makes our community so great, during this difficult and deeply concerning time."

Warywoda said some members of his wife's family still in Ukraine are making their way west across the country towards the border with Poland to leave.

"There's a lot of fear right now," he said. "The older people have been through this before, They know the Soviet system, the Soviet mentality. They're not surprised but they're fearful. When you have jet fighters flying over your head and bombs dropping in the vicinity, you can well imagine that's a very scary experience."

"Hopefully, perhaps if Canada opens up refugee eligibility for Ukrainians, perhaps we'll see them in Thunder Bay some day."