Demonstration blocks part of Red River Road in Thunder Bay

The Thunder Bay Police Service says a demonstration Tuesday afternoon has led to Red River Road, from Algoma to Water Streets, being blocked.

As a result traffic is not getting through the area.

Police have blocked the road on either side of the protest.

Motorists are asked to avoid this area.

Some of the protestors carried signs in support of the Indigenous protesters who have shut down CN Rail in eastern Canada and much of Via Rail's services nationwide by blocking a key artery in southern Ontario.