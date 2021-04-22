Thunder Bay vaccine supply disruption should be temporary: medical officer of health

Disruptions to Thunder Bay's COVID-19 vaccine supply should be temporary, with more doses expected to arrive in the city next month, the Thunder Bay District Health Unit's medical officer of health said Thursday.

Dr. Janet DeMille said Ontario's vaccine rollout strategy has changed, with additional doses going to areas defined as "hotspots."

"I think that's really important, because those are very significant, not only for those areas for the rest of the province as well," DeMille said. "It's tricky to talk about the redistribution ... because there's many things that really influence our supply, that supply that we'll get here."

The reallocation, she said, affected the number of Pfizer doses that have arrived in Thunder Bay. However, more doses are expected in the city in May.

"This might be a fairly temporary disruption to that supply," DeMille said. "But there's other things, as well, in terms of the different vaccines that are available, and also some uncertainties around delivery dates, that had that impact."

"There is uncertainty as we move forward over the next couple of weeks."

DeMille said she isn't sure what's happening supply-wise with the AstraZeneca vaccine, which is now available to everyone over age 40 in Ontario through pharmacies and primary care physicians.

"There does seem to be some change in the supply that will be available in terms of that one dropping," DeMille said. "I think that might be a supply issue nationally that's impacting that, from where we were expecting more shipments in the month of April. It doesn't look like that's going to happen."

"Unfortunately, that was the one that was going to go to the pharmacies and the primary care primarily. And we were just back at a point of having uncertainty about when that's actually going to happen."

In the district, DeMille said communities are receiving vaccine deliveries, in some cases weekly. However, those communities are facing challenges, mainly with supply, in regards to vaccinations.

"I've been talking to them about that, and making sure we're working with them to address what some of those challenges are," she said, adding she hoped vaccine supplies will increase so more doses can be delivered to regional communities.

DeMille said while new case numbers in the Thunder Bay district have been low in recent days, what's happening elsewhere is "unsettling."

"I think maybe there's a suggestion that things might have stabilized in the last five to seven days," she said. "I'd like to see that manifest more concretely over the next few days or weeks."

"That would be really nice to see, that things may have turned the corner, but it's not super-convincing at this time."