Thunder Bay District medical officer of health urges caution over Thanksgiving travel

With Thanksgiving just a few weeks away, the medical officer of health for the Thunder Bay District is urging people to be cautious about travelling for family gatherings.

"It is challenging and I think this is just a reflection that this is not a normal year. What we might have done last year at this time, we just can't think about doing the same thing again. This is not normal times, even if we are doing well," Dr. Janet DeMille said on Tuesday.

"When it comes to Thanksgiving, when it comes to any people doing travel, I'm just encouraging everybody to rethink what they're doing for travel and what they're doing for Thanksgiving. We really have to batten down the hatches right now and make sure we have all our measures in place."

DeMille said the health unit will issue specific travel recommendations later this week, but those will basically include avoiding non-essential travel outside of northern Ontario. She said people should be cautious about having visitors arrive from the Greater Toronto Area and the Ottawa region, as well as Quebec. She said the health unit is also paying attention to Winnipeg as cases increase in the Manitoba capital.

Ontario reported its highest single day increase on Monday with 700 new cases across the province, although over half of those were in the Toronto area.

"We've done well throughout this pandemic but if the numbers are going up around us, that does put us at increased risk," DeMille said.

There have been a total of 106 cases of COVID-19 reported in the Thunder Bay District, with just two known active cases.

Despite those low numbers, DeMille said she believes the virus is present in the community.

"The testing is always a week or two behind what's happening in the community," DeMille said. "We could actually have spread, whether it's in Thunder Bay or any community in this area. There could be cases already there that we just haven't picked up at this time."

One of the most recently reported cases was the first confirmed case linked to a Thunder Bay school, when a student at Ecole Gron Morgan Public School tested positive.

DeMille said the response by public health and the school board went well, praising the school for how quickly health unit officials received class contact lists and attendance sheets. She said the school remains in heightened surveillance, but as of the weekend there was no evidence that the virus had spread within the school and no further cases were identified.