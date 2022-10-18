Why construction near Delaney Arena, Fort William Stadium in Thunder Bay is 'nerve-racking' for parents

Construction in the area of Fort William Stadium and Delaney Arena in Thunder Bay has parents of the city's football and hockey players crying foul this fall, with some saying they're worried about hitting a child dodging traffic.

The city recently began a large-scale project on Legion Track Drive, which runs to the stadium and arena from Victoria Avenue. The work includes not only repaving the road, but work to install new curbing, a new storm sewer, and the construction of a new recreational trail on the west side of the road.

The project has resulted in difficulties when it comes to driving, walking, and parking in the area, however.

"It's really super congested with all the people trying to navigate through the parking lot to drop off either their players or their families, especially grandparents, at the door or of the arena or at the stadium doors," said Julie Grenier, who has two sons that play football and hockey there.

"It's really nerve-racking because there's lots of kids running in and out of there, especially on Saturdays," she said, adding she questioned why the work had to start as football and hockey seasons got underway.

A construction worker takes a break while operating a piece of equipment at Legion Park Drive. (Alex Brockman/CBC)

"Nobody's using it for most of the summer," she said. "[This] is the absolute busiest time of the year in that area."

Grenier said the project is making it difficult for senior residents to attend games.

"My mother and my father-in-law, they're older in age and they have a hard time walking," she said. "I have to get to the doors to drop them off, and then I find parking wherever we can."

"Then when the games are done, either football or hockey, I have to run back out and get my car and then drive around again to get back into the parking lot to go pick them up," Grenier said. "And like I said, there's so many little kids running around and, I'm just worried I'm going to hit one of them. That is my biggest concern."

Project pushed back, set to be finished next year

Matt Miedema, project engineer with the City of Thunder Bay, said the city, too, hoped the work would have started sooner.

"Unfortunately, the contractor had to juggle the priorities with the workload he was given," Miedema said. "He was given many different streets early in the year ... This one got pushed back further than we would have liked, to be honest."

Miedema said delays in getting materials, and a later start to the construction season, also contributed to the delay.

Miedema said the project won't be fully completed until 2023. However, Legion Track Drive will be "drivable" by the end of this year, he said.

"Please be patient," Miedema said. "Respect the workers there, they are trying to work diligently to get the work done. "

"They have many different streets with the city, so we're trying to prioritize to get everything done as quickly as possible," he said. "We appreciate the public's patience while we get the work done as quickly as possible here."