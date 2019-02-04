A long-running Thunder Bay art gallery is moving to a new home.

For two decades, Definitely Superior Art Gallery has operated out of the former Eaton's building in the city's downtown north core.

However, with the building's sale, the gallery and the building's other tenants are being evicted.

David Karasiewicz, Definitely Superior's artistic and executive director, said he found out in December that the gallery would be required to relocate.

Moving out this month

"That's when basically everyone was informed that people were going to be evicted," he said. "A lot were evicted by the end of December, and then some had until the end of Jaunary."

Definitely Superior got an extension until Feb. 24, Karasiewicz said. The gallery's final event in its current location will be Qaleidoscope: Queer Film On Tour, which will take place Feb. 15 and 16.

Definitely Superior has been in Thunder Bay's north core for 30 years, with 20 of those spent at its current location.

It has been a good home for the gallery, Karasiewicz said.

The former Eaton's building in Thunder Bay's downtown north core is being sold. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC) "We've really been able to progress and do some really, I think, cool art events and expand," he said. "In the 20 years, we've grown probably 1,000 per cent in our budget, our artists engaged and audiences."

The gallery's spot in the large building was the former Eaton's warehouse; it is big and open, has high ceilings and is concrete — Karasiewicz compared it to a bunker — allowing all manner of exhibitions to be displayed and hung.

"Basically, a warehouse is what you want for an art gallery," he said.

Additionally, its central location in the north core has been a good thing too, and Karasiewicz said Definitely Superior has played a role in the development of the area.

"The artists, the musicians, everyone has impacted the downtown dramatically," he said.

However, rent prices in the area have been increasing.

New opportunities

Definitely Superior's new home won't be in the core, Karasiewicz said, but it will be close by.

Details remain scarce as new agreements are finalized, but Karasiewicz said the new location will be a few minutes' walk from the downtown core, and the new space will open up more opportunities for the gallery.

"This has happened in many cities," Karasiewicz said. "We know a lot of artist-run centres all throughout Canada, and this is an ongoing process. It happens faster, of course, in, say, Toronto — it only took 20 years here."

"You don't really want to move," he said. "You feel comfortable. I guess comfort is good. But maybe you do need to change too, and it'll freshen things up a bit."

City council chips in

During Thunder Bay city council's budget deliberations, councillors heard about Definitely Superior's circumstances, including the increase in cost for the new gallery space compared to their long-time home.

To that end, council approved one-time funding of $28,500 to help offset the sudden budget increase the gallery will incur in 2019 by having to move.

"They've been getting quite a deal on their rental," Coun. Andrew Foulds said, lobbying his colleagues to support the bridge funding.

"The new landlord that they're in negotiations with is also willing to subsidize them significantly, although not to the same account as their original ... but they still are coming up short."

A municipal funding appeals committee, consisting of several councillors, forwarded the gallery's request to city council, who approved the funding.