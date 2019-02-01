The recent blast of winter weather and snow has been tough on people in northwestern Ontario, but humans don't have to live in it 24/7.

That's not the case for wildlife including deer, moose and wolves, that don't hibernate and must live in the deep snow and cold.

Kenora-based wildlife expert, biologist and "wildlife perspectives" blogger Bruce Ranta has spent much of his life learning about deer.

He said although the weather in January of 2019 was particularly harsh, it's still too early to say what the long-term impact will be.

Ranta said if the cold continues through to early spring, it could be bleak for deer in the wild.

"A long, cold winter for deer means it's a long period of struggling with sub-par food," he said. "And if the winter is really long, they don't have access to that nice green, easily digestible vegetation that keeps them going through the non-winter months. And by the end of the year they can die from malnutrition."

Ranta says the winter of 2018 was very hard on the northwestern Ontario deer herd. (photo:wildlifeperspectives.wordpress.com)

Ranta said the other thing that happens when the winter is long and cold and snowy is deer became weaker, and vulnerable to predation by wolves.

He said wolves are the number one predator of deer.

Ranta said one thing deer have been doing in Northwestern Ontario is moving into urban areas and using some communities as wintering grounds.

He said this is because food is more readily available to the deer and roads and trails are kept free of snow, making it easier to get around.

However, Ranta said a by-product of this deer movement into urban areas is the appearance of wolves in cities such as Kenora, Dryden and Thunder Bay.

"This is a really new phenomenon where for the last few years ... wolves are quite common right in the city," said Ranta. "People have lost dogs to wolves as well. If the deer are not around ... and there is a fat little puppy there, it looks pretty tempting to them."

Kenora-based biologist Bruce Ranta. (photo credit: wildlifeperspectives.wordpress.com)

But Ranta said given that the snow came late to the northwest this winter, deer might still have a good chance of getting through the winter.

He said the rule of thumb is that if there's 50 cm of snow on the ground for over 50 consecutive days, deer mortality from the rigours of winter spikes upward. Ranta said last winter the snow lingered, and deer numbers in much of northern Ontario took a hit.

However, Ranta feels most deer went into this winter relatively healthy.

"Deer are in pretty good shape in terms of the individual robustness of the deer themselves," he said. "There hasn't been really deep snow in the core of the deer range from Kenora to Thunder Bay. So that means they have been doing rather well. But the snow is starting to pile up and we are not through winter yet."

Ranta — who is a retired biologist from the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry — said game managers categorize winter severity using a combination of snow, temperature and time.

In Ontario, the system commonly used is called the Snow Depth Index (SDI). Ranta said SDI provides information that's invaluable to Ontario's deer managers, but it can also be used to assess the impacts of winter on other species including moose.

He noted moose are huge, and can do well in snow depths deer would struggle in but they do run into trouble when snow depths of 100 cm exist for several weeks.

Ranta said no matter what happens this winter, the northwest has already seen its deer herd dwindle due to some previous bad winters.

"I spent a lot of time out in the woods this fall and there are vast acreages where deer were really abundant just a few years ago, where I didn't even see a track this fall."