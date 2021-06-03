'Most interesting day at work': Deer browses around Thunder Bay store

Staff and customers at a Thunder Bay, Ont., health and nutrition store had an unexpected Thursday afternoon visitor.

A deer made its way into Tim's Whole Health on Waterloo Street, exploring the store for about 15 minutes.

Sales associate Michenzie Harmer said the deer had crossed the roadway and gone into an alley area, where it seemed spooked and was trying to hop a fence.

Harmer said a store manager contacted the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, but when the manager went back into the store, the deer was right behind.

"Our back door didn't close properly so the deer followed her inside and started wandering around," she said.

There were about five other customers in the store at the time, Harmer said, adding they all seemed entertained by the scene.

"At the time, the capacity was not at the limits so the deer was following social distancing protocol," Harmer said with a laugh.

"I believe she was exempt [from face covering requirements] , so we just let her browse around the store until her ride got here."

Harmer said the deer seemed to mainly be hanging out in the store's protein section.

"I was at the till trying to ring a customer through. We were just trying to keep people far enough away from her so she wouldn't get scared," she said, adding the deer seemed fairly harmless.

"We just wanted her to be safe and get out calmly."

After about 15 minutes, Thunder Bay police officers arrived and helped escort the deer from the store.

"They used one of our little carts we have, and they kind of just corralled her out of the store," Harmer said.

"It's definitely the most interesting day I've had at work here."