Deer Lake First Nation expected to request full evacuation over forest fires

A northwestern Ontario First Nation community is requesting a full evacuation due to forest fire activity.

Red Lake 51 is burning about 26 kilometres west of Deer Lake First Nation. The fire was listed as being observed, and more than 45,700 hectares in size, as of Friday morning.

Deer Lake has already been partially evacuated, with vulnerable residents being hosted in other communities in Ontario, including Thunder Bay, Cochrane and Cornwall.

But David Meekis, a band councillor with Deer Lake, said Friday the community will now request a full evacuation, due to smoke and fire behaviour.

Meekis said the community received an update from the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry, and the forecast was "not too favourable" for Deer Lake in terms of smoke and the possibility of the fire getting closer.

Meekis said a formal request for evacuation support is expected later Friday.

"There's a lot of logistics that need to be worked out," Meekis said. "A lot of planning."

"We have to find out where there are accommodations available," he said. "There's a lot of moving parts."

Some Deer Lake residents, however, have indicated they don't want to leave, Meekis said.

"We have a list of people that have signed waivers saying they understand the risk of not leaving, and they understand they're putting their health at risk by not leaving," he said. "We're hoping that community members will eventually change their mind and leave the community for their own safety."

Meekis said residents have expressed a number of reasons for not wanting to leave, including anxiety over flying, and a desire to stay and protect their homes.

Meekis said nurses are expected to be flown out of the community Friday.