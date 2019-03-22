The man behind the website, Lake of the Woods Ice Patrol, is not expecting that it will be a late ice out this year.

However, Tim Armstrong, the pilot who has been recording ice conditions on the lake via his website since 2014, says the deep snow piled on the ice is slowing the melt.

Armstrong said evidence of the long, cruel winter in the northwest is clearly evident from the air.

"We have a lot of snow cover ... and that's not good for the thaw," said Armstrong."When the lake ice has a thick layer of light, reflective snow on it, it makes it much slower to get heat through to the ice."

Armstrong said that knocking down the snow cover, whether through rain, warm nights or hot daytime winds, will go a long ways toward melting the ice. In the meantime, he said the people he has talked to lately say on ice conditions on LOTW are less than welcoming. He says the lake has about 20 cm of slush under the ice.

This picture, dated March 21, looks at Lake of the Woods, north over the Barrier Islands. Twelve Mile Portage, where the ice road crosses Shammis Island, is near the center.

"I hear they are awful," said Armstrong of the on ice conditions. "Ice fisherman are telling me they are having trouble pulling there ice fishing shacks off because of the slush. Roads look terrible ... and people are reporting even on the side by side ATV's with tracks that they are getting stuck in the slush."

Armstrong said his daily ice observations got its start when friends with cottages on LOTW began asking his for ice reports from him. At first he emailed people photos, then he created a blog. More recently, he developed a website that, starting in March, with nearly daily ice updates until break up.

Armstrong said from March to May, the site gets thousands of hits from around the world. Many of the people who follow the blog own cottages or property on Lake of the Woods, and they want to know when they can put their boats in the water.

"Mexico and Caribbean, where the snowbirds go," said Armstrong of the more exotic hits he gets on his website. "I don''t really understand why I get hits from Nepal, and Australia and the Ukraine."

Armstrong said so far, there is not much sign of open water on the lake. Yet he said that is not terribly unusual. "I just had a look back and were are in about the same situation as late March from last year, which means just where the current is strongest there is a tiny little bit of open water," he said. And that's how it starts."

Although Armstrong is careful about predicting when ice out will be this year on Lake of the Woods, he feels relatively confident it won't be especially late.

"I'm playing it safe this year and I'm saying I don't see any reason why would couldn't have a normal ice out, and normal means in the range of the first five days of May," he said