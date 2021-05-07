DeBruin's Greenhouses thankful for 'unbelievable' support during pandemic

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March 2020, Henriet DeBruin says she was "kind of in a panic."

DeBruin and her husband Arjen own DeBruin's Greenhouses, a produce growing operation off Highway 61 in Oliver Paipoonge, known for their fresh tomatoes.

"We didn't know how to get our product to the customer," she said. "[And] things were just starting to ripen."

However, after figuring out distribution and online sales, DeBruin said the response from the community was strong.

"People want to have local product, and they want to have product that they know where it comes from," she said. "Our sales were unbelievable."

