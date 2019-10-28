Thunder Bay police investigate discovery of dead male at entrance to Lakehead University

One of the entrances to Thunder Bay's Lakehead University campus is closed following the discovery of a dead male in the area, police said Sunday.

Police said a passerby discovered the body near Balmoral and Beverly streets at about 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

The investigation is being handled by the Criminal Investigations Branch.

The campus entrance at Bamoral and Beverly streets is closed to traffic due to the investigation according to police.

Police haven't shared any more details.