48-year-old woman charged over Thunder Bay, Ont., shooting

A 48-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing a charge of attempted murder in connection with a shooting on the city's south side.

Holly Emma Papassay appeared in court on the charge on Tuesday. She was remanded into custody and will appear again Wednesday, police said.

The charge stems from an incident that took place on Oct. 8 at 139 Dease Street.

Police were called to the residence at about 9:20 p.m. with reports of a shooting that had just occurred. Responding officers found a lone male victim inside the residence.

He was taken to hospital, and police said at the time they didn't believe the shooting was a random occurrence, but was rather linked to the city's drug trade.

Investigators identified Papassay as a suspect in the shooting on Oct. 10, and she was taken into custody at a McLaughlin Street address at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 14.