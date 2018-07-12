Third person arrested over Thunder Bay, Ont., shooting

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have charged a third person in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this month at a south-side residence.

The shooting occurred on Oct. 8 at a residence on Dease Street. Responding officers found a lone male victim inside the home, who was taken to hospital.

On Tuesday, police said 21-year-old Devonte Edward Lorenzo Kelsie-Comeau of Toronto is facing a number of charges, including attempted murder and unauthorized possession of a firearm, in connection with the shooting.

Kelsie-Comeau was arrested on Oct. 24 in Toronto, and returned to Thunder Bay on Monday.

Kelsie-Comeau appeared in court on Tuesday, and was remanded into custody.

He's the third person charged over the Oct. 8 shooting.

Police earlier arrested 48-year-old Holly Emma Papassay, and a 17-year-old male from Toronto who can't be named due to his age. Both have been charged with attempted murder.