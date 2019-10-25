Despite a great deal of support for the facility among members of the community, Thunder Bay City Council on Monday night voted to demolish Dease Pool.

The demolition of the pool and change room will take place in 2020. After that, a plan for the re-development of the area will be put together, a process that will include public consultations.

And while he supports the re-development of the site, Coun. Andrew Foulds — who voted against the pool's demolition — said Tuesday he was disappointed in council's decision.

"There are many neighbourhoods like this that don't have a lot of services," he said. "This pool has been in that neighbourhood for over 100 years, and has had a positive impact on probably not just tens of thousands of people, probably hundreds of thousands of people."

"In the summer, many of the people that live in this neighbourhood can't afford camps. They don't have air conditioners," Foulds said. "This swimming pool is somewhere where families and kids can go to meet, to socialize. It's supervised, it's healthy, it's fun, and largely barrier-free."

There were a number of arguments tabled against repairing and re-opening the pool. One was that Thunder Bay already has plenty of pools; more, in fact, than a lot of municipalities.

"I think that's a fair statement," Foulds said. "However, I would counter that statement with I'm okay with leading the way in some things."

"We want our kids to be able to swim."

Another argument was that it's difficult to find life guards, Fould said.

"That isn't an insurmountable problem," he said, adding that the city offers courses in life guarding.

Money was also cited as an issue.

Rebuilding the pool, according to an administration report to council, would cost about $2.81 million. The pool cost $45,000 to operate annually (wages, chemicals, and maintenance).

However, Foulds said, the pool was well-used, with numbers showing about 5,000 people use the pool per summer.

As for the $2.81 million repair cost, Foulds said that the city could have done the work in phases.

Foulds tabled an amendment Monday that would have kept the pool open, but it was defeated.

He said the vote was seven in favour of eliminating the pool, and three opposed. The decision will be up for a ratification vote on Jan. 13.