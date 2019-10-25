Northern Ontario Indigenous community concerned over closure of Dease Pool

A northern Ontario Indigenous Community is asking for the City of Thunder Bay to back off its plans to demolish Dease Pool, so the future of the facility can be discussed further.

Thunder Bay City Council on Monday ratified its earlier decision to demolish the poll this year; the $260,000 needed to do that are still subject to approval as part of the city's 2020 budget process.

However, council's decision didn't come before the city received a letter from representatives of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, requesting to talk about the pool's closure, and other issues facing the city.

"We see it as a safe culturally-appropriate, and positive relationship building tool between our communities," said MaryEllen Thomas, the community's child and family advocate, who made the request to the city.

"This is a learning opportunity for the City of Thunder Bay and our community to talk and work together, and find some workable solution," she said. "The families and the children I work with view this [as] more than just a pool."

Thomas, who's a member of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug, but lives and works in Thunder Bay, said she sees the challenges the city faces.

"There are also good things about Thunder Bay, as well," she said. "One of the things that I find that we are concerned [about] is the City of Thunder Bay is neglecting the need for building safe neighbourhoods within its wards, especially wards with high concentrations of Indigenous youth and families."

Thomas said Tuesday she hadn't yet heard any response to her request for a meeting.

Thunder Bay City Councillor Andrew Foulds tabled a motion to defer the ratification vote on Monday after learning about Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug's request, but that was defeated.

"During the summer when there's no school, many of the families in this area have limited access to positive recreational activities," Foulds said. "[Dease Pool] was barrier-free."

"Really, anybody with a pair of shorts and a T-shirt had something to do had something to do every day, for a good part of the day, that was supervised, safe, and healthy and inclusive," he said. "I think that fact that we're hearing that there are others that are potentially interested in this, I'd like to think that they also recognize the value of facilities like this."