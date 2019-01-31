Thunder Bay heritage committee to take a closer look at Dease Pool

The committee that's in charge of overseeing Thunder Bay's historical properties says it will take a closer look at a south-side swimming pool to see if it could be designated a historical property.

Thunder Bay's heritage advisory committee voted on Jan. 24 to strike a sub-committee to see if it should recommend moving Dease Pool from the city's heritage registry and effectively upgrade its importance as a heritage property.

That process is "a tool, it's a point system, it's a ratings system," said Andrew Cotter, the chair of the heritage advisory committee.

"There are several components: one being architecture for example ... [as well as] cultural impact, which I think Dease would finish very high in that area."

Dease Pool was added to the heritage registry in 2010. Its inclusion, among dozens of other properties around Thunder Bay, puts rules into play, including a 60-day review period, should the decision ever be made to demolish the south-side pool. City council voted in late 2018 to close it, citing the high costs of repairing and upgrading the property, but hasn't yet made a decision on its long-term future.

A number of citizens continue to rally to try and persuade councillors to reconsider their decision to close the pool.

'A bit of a hurdle'

Designating the 106-year-old pool a historical property would list specific historical attributes, which, should a permit be taken out against the property, require the committee to review them to ensure that whatever work is proposed doesn't disrupt those attributes.

Actually getting that designation, however, may prove difficult. The city owns the property and, despite any recommendation from the advisory committee, the final decision rests with city council.

City councillors in Thunder Bay voted to close Dease Pool in late 2018. (Matt Prokopchuk/CBC) During 2019 municipal budget deliberations, council declined to spend another $50,000 on a new engineering study to look at other alternatives to fix up and reopen the pool.

"We did do some due diligence on this file, I think we have a well round about number on what a new pool would cost," said Coun. Brian Hamilton — who represents the ward where the shuttered pool is.

"Now, if you're going to update that pool at all and not talk about the change rooms ... you're going to spend all that money and you're not going to update what really needs to get updated."

Other councillors said that further pursuing any work on the site could end up giving advocates a sense of false hope the pool can be saved. Cotter said asking council to effectively change course on the pool's long-term future will likely be challenging.

"They'd have to basically overturn an earlier decision to close the pool," Cotter said. "So that would be a bit of a hurdle."

"There are no guarantees because council ultimately makes the decision, we make recommendations."