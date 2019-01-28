What does Dease Pool being on Thunder Bay's heritage registry mean for its future?

An over-century-old public swimming pool in Thunder Bay sits on the northwestern Ontario city's heritage registry, which will bring a few rules into play should municipal leaders ultimately decide to demolish the property.

No decision has yet been made on the long-term future of Dease Pool on the city's south side, but city councillors voted in December to shutter the facility, citing the high costs of doing needed repairs and upgrades.

Dease Pool currently is on the registry but does not have formal designation, according to city hall. Owners of properties in that category have to give 60 days notice of their intention to demolish; that effectively triggers a review by the heritage advisory committee and city council so the decision can be considered.

In the case of Dease Pool, however, the city is the property owner.

During that 60 day period, permanent protection through formal designation can be applied.

"The heritage committee has some abilities to try to get the owner, which is the city in this case, to do something with it, rather than plow it down or take it down," said Larry Hebert, a former Thunder Bay city councillor, who still sits on the heritage advisory committee.

"So that's basically the idea of registration."

Listing a property on the registry "doesn't mean you can't close it," or allow it to fall into disrepair, Hebert said. It also doesn't unilaterally protect a property from the wrecking ball.

A livery building on Cooke Street in the downtown north core was still demolished despite being listed, as was the manse at Trinity United Church. The church has formal designation.

"We can try to upgrade the designation — we can do that before that too — from just a registered property to an actual designated property," Hebert said.

"But, again, that'll maybe protect it for a short run, but again, we've had examples around the city where that has not occurred, the owner decided 'no, it was in too bad shape and we're going to demolish it.'"

"The city has the right, as the owner, to do that," he added.

A number of city residents have been petitioning councillors to reconsider their decision to close Dease Pool since city council's vote back in December.

Hebert said the heritage advisory committee heard those concerns at its latest meeting last week.

"I'd like to see it preserved for the area," Hebert said, but acknowledged that the property is "in tough shape."