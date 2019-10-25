Future uses proposed for Dease Pool site in Thunder Bay

An outdoor tennis court and community garden could take the place of the now-closed, century-old Dease Pool in Thunder Bay.

A draft plan of future uses for Dease Pool and Dease Park, prepared by administration in the northwestern Ontario city, has been released for public consultation.

The plan proposes a fenced tennis and pickleball court, a community garden and shaded sitting area be built on the former pool site. The park would get a boarded outdoor rink with an asphalt surface underneath, a large open green space, bigger playground and permanent washroom and change room building.

Kelly Robertson, the city's general manager of community services, said the process of developing the draft plan included looking at the demographics of the neighbourhood and examining what was available and what was missing, at nearby parks.

"There is a high concentration of 10 to 14 year olds in the area, so hence another reason we were looking at what we could do at Dease Park is to accommodate that upcoming future use population," Robertson said.

"Also, there is a significant concentration of older adults in the area. That's some of the reasoning why the former Dease Pool site, we had older adults in particular in mind for that infrastructure we're proposing."

Thunder Bay city council voted overwhelmingly in 2018 to close the outdoor swimming pool, which had first opened in 1911.

City administration projected the cost of repairing the existing pool at $1 million, with a $1.3 million estimate for a new pool. A new pool and change room facilities carried a $2.8 million price tag.

Dease Pool supporters came forward during the 2019 city budget process, but council rejected spending $50,000 for a design study to rebuild the pool.

Robertson said city administration does not view another pool as a high priority to meet recreation and leisure needs.

"From a recreation infrastructure point of view, our city is well serviced for aquatic venues - indoor, outdoor, as well as the beaches that are supervised in the summer," Robertson said.

The city will be hosting two public drop-in sessions , while an online survey is open until Nov. 7.