Plan for plaza, skatepark at former Dease Pool site going to Thunder Bay City Council

A plan for the site of a former outdoor pool on Thunder Bay's south side will go before city council Monday.

Thunder Bay city administration is proposing an urban plaza and skate park for the former Dease Pool site, and will present concept drawings to councillors.

In 2019, council voted to demolish the pool, which was more than 100 years old and needed more than $2.8 million in repairs.

The proposal would see an urban plaza built at the site — including an outdoor pizza oven — as well as a skate park, said Werner Schwar, the city's supervisor of parks and open space planning.

"The [Thunder Bay Skateboard Coalition] describes it as a little bit of a mini Prince Arthur's Landing," Schwar said of the skatepark. "Prince Arthur's Landing was designed as a premier site, right? Big elements on it."

"And we really don't have something similar on the South side of the city," he said. "It really wasn't the plan to try to copy [Prince Arthur's Landing], but rather create a park that would be a learning environment."

But, Schwar said, the proposal isn't only about the skate park.

"It really is a community, urban skate plaza," he said. "The idea is the community can come and use this space, whether they're skateboarders or not."

In its report on the project, administration is recommending council "proceed with public engagement"; Schwar said if council votes in favour of that on Monday, those consultations would take place over the summer, and would seek input from:

The general public through the city's Get Involved site;

Skateboard and youth organizations;

Residents of the Dease neighbourhood;

The Heritage Advisory Committee, and

The Public Art Committee.

A report would then go back to council, which would include costs and a final design. Councillors could then consider actually building the plaza as part of a future municipal budget process.