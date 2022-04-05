A new video campaign highlights the hopes and fears of First Nations students who travel away from their home communities and go to Thunder Bay, Ont., for schooling.

On Monday, the city launched the Dear Thunder Bay campaign, which was borne out of a recommendation from the Seven Youth Inquest in 2016.

The recommendation directed community organizations to work together to develop an awareness campaign aimed at changing attitudes about the obstacles, challenges and misconceptions faced by First Nation students.

The city led the working group of partners — which included Nishnawbe Aski Nation, Dennis Franklin Cromarty High School/Northern Nishnawbe Education Council, Matawa Education and Care Centre, and Keewaytinook Okimakanak —to create the project.

As Sharon Nate, executive director of the Matawa First Nations Education Authority, walked through the school Monday, she said she saw students reacting positively to the video their peers had a hand in creating.

Nate said while she believes the Dear Thunder Bay video is important, she wishes it didn't have to be created.

"I feel a video like this shouldn't have to be made for awareness for actually what First Nations youth face coming to a city. But unfortunately, they are. ... the students do face all of these unfortunate things that have happened," she said, referring to incidents of racism.

In the video, comments made anonymously by First Nations students are shared. Some talk about how Thunder Bay "can be overwhelming at times" or of being "afraid of this city after dark."

I hope that we can create strong bonds and learn a lot more about each other. - Student in Dear Thunder Bay video

"We just want an education. Please have sympathy when we travel from the north to come here. I dropped everything for this education. Let me get home safe when I'm done," one voice says.

Other comments express hope to be treated with "respect and kindness."

"I hope that we can create strong bonds and learn a lot more about each other," another voice says.

Video can serve as education tool

Nate said she hopes those messages resonate with people in Thunder Bay and can serve as an education tool.

"I want them to be educated about the obstacles and challenges that our youth face when they do come to Thunder Bay for their education, the challenges and everyday situations that the youth face when they're out here by themselves in the city.

Nate said many issues First Nations students from remote communities face when they're in Thunder Bay have been the same for decades, including when she came to the city for high school.

"What's different today is there are a lot more supports for the youth in terms of programming, the programming that we're able to offer at our school with a safe, sobering site, with on-call services, with more mental health supports that really weren't available back in our day," she said.

"There are more supports out there. But in terms of the reaction that the youth get from the city, that still needs to be improved."

Bobby Narcisse, deputy grand chief of Nishnawbe Aski Nation (NAN), echoed Nate's concerns, adding not enough is being done in a timely fashion to support students as they come to Thunder Bay for their education.

NAN Deputy Grand Chief Bobby Narcisse says First Nation students deserve to experience a welcoming, supportive, and safe environment, but that isn’t always the case. He hopes the campaign will shed light on harsh realities faced by students. (Nishnawbe Aski Nation/Facebook)

"Our First Nation communities and education authorities are always fighting over a fixed pot of resources from both levels of government. We need to shift to a way where our education resourcing funding is needs based and have to be collaborated with the First Nations," said Narcisse, who has the education portfolio as deputy grand chief with NAN.

"An education system should be reflective of the needs of our First Nations communities and not a colonial approach ... that has no meaning for the students in the remote north, from our remote communities."

Narcisse said while NAN continues to apply pressure to these issues, he finds the advocacy from the students themselve powerful, and hopes Thunder Bay will listen to their messages in Dear Thunder Bay.

"I applaud the students who have had the courage, the resiliency to really step out of their comfort zones to make this video. I was just in awe when I saw it [Monday]."