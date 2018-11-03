Thunder Bay Police offers safety tips as 'visibility decreases' with daylight saving Sunday

As we turn back our clock one hour this Sunday, November 4 officers with the Thunder Bay Police Service are asking residents in northwestern Ontario to be extra careful when driving or crossing the road this coming fall and winter.

"With daylight savings time and the fall back of an hour ... the amount of sunlight, especially toward the evening hours, is significantly less ... so visibility decreases," Thunder Bay Police Service traffic unit sergeant Gordon Snyder told CBC News.

He said in addition to the early sunset, there's an increase in precipitation in the fall throughout northwestern Ontario which also decreases the visibility for both motorists and pedestrians.

Sergeant Snyder offered a few tips for motorists and pedestrians in northwestern Ontario on how they can stay safe as we fall back one hour this weekend.

Make sure your "vehicle is fit"

Snyder recommends drivers to check and "make sure your vehicle is fit," which means having winter tires, working windshield wipers and headlights.

"Maybe when you're coming home from work now the daylight is a little bit less, [so] you should have your lights on as the sun is setting or there's poor lighting with rain," Snyder said.

Use the crosswalks

"The last thing we want to see is pedestrians struck by motor vehicles," Snyder added, "and anytime a pedestrian is struck by a motor vehicle, it never turns out well."

He recommends pedestrians use designated crosswalks and obey the crossing signal when walking across the road.

"We want to make sure that pedestrians are crossing the roadway where its designed for pedestrians to cross the roadway, "Snyder explained, adding that "it is absolutely critical that pedestrians don't cross between intersections."

Light coloured clothing or clothing with reflective material on it is also recommended, Snyder said, as it will help increase visibility for motorists at night.

"It's incredibly dangerous to drive a vehicle and it's incredibly dangerous to cross a roadway as a pedestrian," Snyder said. "We see thousands of serious and fatal collisions across the country, every year, and every one of these collisions are entirely preventable."

He said as much as motorists have a responsibility to drive with caution, pedestrians too should slow down and "make sure you can see the driver" when crossing the road.