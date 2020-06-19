Thunder Bay police investigating north-side homicide

A 21-year-old woman is in custody as Thunder Bay, Ont., police investigate a homicide on the city's north side.

Police said officers and paramedics were dispatched to a residence in the 300 block of Dawson Street just before 2 p.m. Friday with reports of a victim having sustained serious, and possibly life-threatening, injuries.

Responding officers found a female who appeared to be the victim of a recent assault. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Officers located the suspect shortly after arriving on scene, and she was taken to police headquarters.

Police said the case is being treated as a homicide, and both the victim and accused were known to each other.

The accused is scheduled to appear in bail court on Saturday, when she's expected to face homicide charges. The identity of the accused is being withheld until all charges are sworn in.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.