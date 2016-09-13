Dawson Road resurfacing scheduled for Oct. 10: City of Thunder Bay

Access to some north-side businesses will be limited on Oct. 10 as resurfacing work begins on Dawson Road, the City of Thunder Bay said.

The resurfacing will take place on the stretch of Dawson Road between Strand Avenue and Fassina Street, the city said, and access to County Fair Mall and some other area businesses will be affected.

The intersection of Strand Avenue and East Avenue will close temporarily throughout the day to accommodate the work, and traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction.

The work is expected to last one day.

However, the final layer of paving is expected to take place next week, and that will result in more lane closures, the city said.

More information on next week's work will be issued in the coming days.