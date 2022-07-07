Thunder Bay man to spend at least 25 years in prison for role in 2019 murder

A Thunder Bay, Ont., man will spend at least the next 25 years in prison over the 2019 murder of Lee Chiodo.

David Hui was sentenced in a Thunder Bay court proceeding on Wednesday on counts of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

He received a sentence of life in prison, with parole eligibility after 25 years, on the first-degree murder charge and 15 years, to be served concurrently, on the kidnapping charge.

Chiodo's body was found in the Mission Marsh area in February 2019.

Hui was one of three people charged in the murder of Chiodo.

Last month, Musab Khamis Saboon of Kitchener also received a sentence of life in prison without possibility of parole on charges of first-degree murder and kidnapping.

And in an earlier proceeding, Marshall Hardy-Fox was sentenced to three years and eight months in custody, and three years' probation, on charges of accessory to murder after the fact and kidnapping.