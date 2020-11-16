NWO man reunites with the tikanagan he slept in as a baby

A man from Constance Lake First Nation says he's thrilled that the tikanagan his mother carried him in as a baby has made its way home to his family – after his mother had believed for decades it was gone for good.

A man from Illinois reached out to Darius Ferris on Facebook on Oct. 6 wanting to return the traditional First Nations-style cradleboard to its rightful owner.

It arrived on Nov. 11.

"It's just a great feeling to know that, you know, something like this that's been around for so many years, over 50 years, [came] back to us," Ferris told CBC.

"I was once in this tikanagan," he said.

His mother, Beatrice Ferris, would lace her son into the cradleboard while she was cooking or doing housework or working outdoors, Ferris said. As long as he was there, she knew he was safe.

She would also rock him to sleep in it, he said.

His grandmother made the tikanagan from cedar and birch and stitched it together using moose hide string, he explained.

"Somehow, they dry it really nice, and then it gets really stiff... almost like wire," he said. "So it's a very unique way of, you know... engineering things back in the day."

The string was also used for laces to secure the infant, he said.

Ferris has no memories of being carried in the tikanagan, but the object has sentimental value, he said.

Darius Ferris says he hopes the return of the tikinagan made by his grandmother sparks a revival of the use of the First Nations technology in his community and beyond. (Darius Ferris/Facebook)

"My exact thoughts were how valuable this thing is," he said. "Maybe it didn't mean very much when my grandmother made it, but when you look today, it is a valuable piece of art."

Ferris doesn't know exactly how his tikanagan ended up in Illinois, but he said he understands that the woman who acquired it was a collector of Indigenous arts and crafts, and his cousin speculated that a family member may have sold it or traded it for needed supplies.

Ferris said he is happy that the woman preserved his tikanagan in good condition.

"We're happy because, you know, to have it back in our possession makes us realize the importance that this tikanagan brings from the past to now," he said. "It brings a sense of comfort, it brings a sense of joy, it brings a sense of gratitude and thankfulness to relearn our history."

People he speaks to about the experience are urging him to bring the tikanagan into schools and teach young people about them, he said. They have also expressed a desire to revive the creation and use of the cradleboards.

"At first when I used to see these things, I used to think they're just something from the past," Ferris said. "But now that it came back to us, I'd like to learn how to make them."