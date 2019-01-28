Former Thunder Bay lawyer sentenced on fraud-related charges

A former Thunder Bay lawyer who lost his licence to practice law after misrepresenting his clients has been sentenced on a dozen fraud-related charges.

During a court proceeding on Friday, Daniel James William Matson received an 18-month conditional sentence on 12 charges, which included obstructing justice, identity fraud, forgery and uttering forged documents.

Under the conditions, Matson must report to a supervisor and live at a certain address in the city unless granted permission to live elsewhere.

Matson will also be confined to his home — except in certain cases, such as for employment or medical reasons — for the first six months of the sentence, and under a curfew for the second six months.

Another 13 charges were withdrawn, court documents show.

Matson was charged over his misrepresentation of nine clients in 10 different legal proceedings between 2015 and 2017.

According to Law Society of Ontario documents, the misrepresentation included telling clients cases had been settled when they hadn't, falsifying documents from other lawyers, judges, and financial institutions and misrepresenting the status of cases.

The law society revoked Matson's licence to practice law during a hearing in September.