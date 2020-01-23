The Ontario Court of Appeal has upheld the conviction of a man who was found guilty of the 2014 murder of Richard Spence in Thunder Bay, in a case that also saw the 62-year-old's cousin convicted in his death.

A jury convicted Daniel Debassige of second-degree murder following a 2017 trial. His appeal attempt was dismissed in a decision released late last week.

Debassige and Monica Spence, the victim's cousin, were both initially charged with second-degree murder after the 62-year-old's body was found in an apartment in December 2014. She was later found guilty of manslaughter,

The two accused had been romantically involved for several years prior to the killing. They had been invited to the victim's apartment after requesting money for bus fare. While there, they consumed alcohol with the victim.

Debassige left, while Monica Spence remained with the victim.

Court heard that after going to lay down in a bedroom, she fell asleep and later awoke on a couch, unclothed below her waist, with the victim on top of her. She pushed and kicked him away, fleeing the apartment. When outside the door, she said, she saw an unidentified dark figure.

Forensic evidence found inside the apartment linked both Debassige to the victim's blood in the apartment and on the body.

Testimony from the trial indicated Debassige told multiple people he "killed a rapist" later that day, and provided details about the incident.

Lawyers for Debassige had argued Ontario Superior Court Justice Danial Newton had erred in his charge to the jury. The appeal also claimed the jury's verdict was unreasonable, based on a lack of evidence that Debassige was the killer or that he had the necessary state of mind for the killing to be considered murder.

The court ruled that, while it found the trial judge did err in one aspect of his instructions to the jury, it was not enough to overturn the appeal, and the error was harmless in the circumstances of the case. It disagreed with the argument that the jury's verdict was unreasonable.

Debassige has been sentenced to life in prison, with 10 years before parole eligibility.