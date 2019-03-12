Thunder Bay man charged after allegedly fleeing police on city's north side

A 22-year-old man is facing charges after allegedly fleeing from police in his vehicle on Thursday night.

Police said an officer was patrolling at about 11:15 p.m. when he saw two vehicles driving fast, side-by-side and heading east on Red River Road, near Highway 11/17.

The officer activated his cruiser's lights and attempted to pull one of the vehicles over, police said, but the drivers allegedly ignored him and continued to drive at a high rate of speed.

The officer discontinued his pursuit in the interest of public safety, but was able to identify both drivers and vehicles through a subsequent investigation, police said.

One of the drivers turned himself into police just before 4 p.m. on Saturday. He was arrested and charged with fleeing from police and dangerous driving.

He was released from custody pending a future court appearance.