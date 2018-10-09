Male driver 'brandishing a knife' prompts multiple charges of dangerous driving in Thunder Bay

A 32-year-old man and a 24-year-old woman from Thunder Bay, Ont., has been arrested and charged with multiple charges including dangerous driving and resisting arrest after failing to stop at a red light on Tuesday morning.

Police said at around 3:30 a.m. patrol officers observed a vehicle speeding as it swerved off Arthur Street and onto May Street on October 9.

Officers followed the vehicle until it stopped in the laneway behind the Columbus Centre, where the 32-year-old driver exited the vehicle and started brandishing a knife before fleeing.

According to a written release on Tuesday, an officer pursued the 32-year-old man when he pulled out a hammer and swung it at the officer.

After a struggle, a second officer assisted in getting the man handcuffed.

Police said the 24-year-old woman then exited the vehicle and began aggressively yelling and swearing at the officers.

She was also taken into custody, according to Tuesday's statement, and a search of the 32-year-old man resulted in several weapons being seized.

Police said he has been remanded into custody and has been charged with resisting arrest, dangerous driving, assaulting police and dangerous weapons.

The 24-year-old woman has been released with a future court date and has been charged with obstructing police and resisting arrest.

The investigation is ongoing.