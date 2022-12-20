Ontario is bracing for what Environment Canada is calling a "dangerous blizzard."

In Thunder Bay, strong winds of up to 70 to 80 km/h and blizzard conditions are expected to develop late Friday afternoon and continue until Saturday afternoon.

Environment Canada says travel will be difficult and is not advised due to near-zero visibility. Road closures and other cancellations are possible.

While winds will remain strong through Saturday, snow is expected to taper off by Saturday afternoon. Conditions may improve somewhat, although extensive blowing snow will likely continue into Saturday night.

Environment Canada encourages people to ensure that shelter is provided for pets and outdoor animals. Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in the cold weather, it says.

Public Safety Canada encourages everyone to make an emergency plan, and have an emergency kit with drinking water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

Across northern Ontario, a blizzard warning is in effect for:

Attawapiskat.

Big Trout Lake - Sachigo Lake.

The City of Thunder Bay.

Fort Hope - Webequie.

Fort Severn.

Lake Nipigon - Wabakimi (and a winter storm warning).

Nipigon - Marathon - Superior North (and a winter storm warning).

Peawanuck.

Superior West.

A winter storm warning is in effect for:

Chapleau - Gogama.

Elliot Lake - Ranger Lake.

Geraldton - Manitouwadge - Hornepayne.

Greater Sudbury and vicinity.

Kapuskasing - Hearst.

Kirkland Lake - Temiskaming Shores - Temagami.

Manitoulin - Blind River - Killarney.

Moosonee - Fort Albany.

Sault Ste. Marie - Superior East.

Timmins - Cochrane.

Wawa - White River - Pukaskwa.

Total snowfall of up to 40 centimetres is expected in some areas by Saturday night.

An extreme cold warning is in effect for:

Wind-chill values approaching –40 C are expected early Friday morning.

Risks are greater for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, people working or exercising outdoors, and those without proper shelter, Environment Canada said.

People are asked to cover up, because frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

A blowing snow advisory is in effect for:

Wind gusts of between 60 and 80 km/h could create widespread blowing snow, which will reduce visibility to near zero at times.

Road closures

On Highway 17 eastbound in Dinorwic at the CPR OH-sign, one lane is closed due to a disabled vehicle.

On Highway 599 at Central Patricia, all lanes are closed north of Pickle Lake Road due to disabled vehicles.

Confederation College closing early

Due to the weather, Confederation College posted on Facebook on Friday morning that its Thunder Bay, Marathon and Greenstone campuses will close at noon.