Thunder Bay·Breaking

Acting police chief in Thunder Bay, Ont., named after suspension of longtime head

A week after the Thunder Bay Police Services Board suspended Chief Sylvie Hauth following allegations of misconduct, it has announced Supt. Dan Taddeo will serve as acting chief effective Monday.

Logan Turner · CBC News ·
Supt. Dan Taddeo will serve as acting chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service in northwestern Ontario, it was announced Monday. (Cathy Alex/CBC )

In the wake of multiple suspensions and ongoing investigations, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) in northwestern Ontario will have a new interim leader.

Supt. Dan Taddeo has been appointed acting police chief, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes a week after Chief Sylvie Hauth was suspended following news the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), a provincial watchdog agency, would hold a hearing into "serious allegations" of misconduct. Earlier, Hauth had announced she would retire in June 2023. A date for the misconduct hearing has not yet been set.

The appointment of an interim chief "will ensure operational continuity as the board undertakes a comprehensive process to recruit a permanent chief of police to the [TBPS]," the news release said.

Taddeo had been serving as acting deputy chief of the service since February, when Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes was suspended by the oversight board pending an internal investigation. Taddeo has been a member of the TBPS since 1988.

More to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Logan Turner

Journalist

Logan Turner has been working as a journalist for CBC News, based in Thunder Bay, since graduating from journalism school at UBC in 2020. Born and raised along the north shore of Lake Superior in Robinson-Superior Treaty Territory, Logan covers a range of stories focused on health, crime, Indigenous communities, racism and the environment. You can reach him at logan.turner@cbc.ca.

