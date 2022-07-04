In the wake of multiple suspensions and ongoing investigations, the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) in northwestern Ontario will have a new interim leader.

Supt. Dan Taddeo has been appointed acting police chief, according to a news release Monday afternoon.

The announcement comes a week after Chief Sylvie Hauth was suspended following news the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC), a provincial watchdog agency, would hold a hearing into "serious allegations" of misconduct. Earlier, Hauth had announced she would retire in June 2023. A date for the misconduct hearing has not yet been set.

The appointment of an interim chief "will ensure operational continuity as the board undertakes a comprehensive process to recruit a permanent chief of police to the [TBPS]," the news release said.

Taddeo had been serving as acting deputy chief of the service since February, when Deputy Chief Ryan Hughes was suspended by the oversight board pending an internal investigation. Taddeo has been a member of the TBPS since 1988.

