Dan Davidson headlines Live on the Waterfront

Country music lovers in Thunder Bay, Ont., will get a chance to hear three-time Canadian Country Music Association Award nominee Dan Davidson on Wednesday evening as he headlines Live on the Waterfront at Marina Park.

The free show will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday

Dan Davidson will headline Live on the Waterfront on Wednesday at 6 p.m. in Marina Park. (Dan Davidson/Supplied)

The free concert will also include Calgary's Sykamore and Thunder Bay favourite Greenbank performing on the OPG Community Stage. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

