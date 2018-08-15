Dan Davidson headlines Live on the Waterfront
Country music lovers in Thunder Bay, Ont., will get a chance to hear three-time Canadian Country Music Association Award nominee Dan Davidson on Wednesday evening as he headlines Live on the Waterfront at Marina Park.
The free show will start at 6 p.m. on Wednesday
The free concert will also include Calgary's Sykamore and Thunder Bay favourite Greenbank performing on the OPG Community Stage. The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday.