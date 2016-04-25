Thunder Bay Fire Rescue investigates house fire in city's north side

Fire officials in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating after receiving reports of a house fire in the city's north side on Thursday evening.

Thunder Bay Fire Rescue were called to 375 Dacre Street at around 6:38 p.m. after reports of heavy smoke and fire coming from the back of the house.

According to a written release on Friday, nobody was home at the time of the fire and two cats were rescued from the house.

Two adults and four children were displaced by the fire and were cared for by Red Cross who found them accommodation for the night.

Firefighters said the home sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.