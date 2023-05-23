Content
Thunder Bay

10-year-old dies from injuries after collision with school bus

Police say a young cyclist sustained fatal injuries Tuesday morning in Thunder Bay.

Fatal injuries sustained during morning collision on Thunder Bay's north side

CBC News ·
A bouquet of flowers lies on the sidewalk of a busy motor intersection at Red River Road and Clarkson Street in Thunder Bay, Ont.
Flowers lie at the intersection of Red River Road and Clarkson Street in Thunder Bay, Ont. on Tuesday. (Marc Doucette/CBC)

A 10-year-old cyclist has died following a collision with a school bus Tuesday morning in Thunder Bay, Ont. 

Thunder Bay police say they were called to the corner of Red River Road and Clarkson Street South, just after 8:40 am on Tuesday, following reports of an incident involving a young cyclist and a bus. 

The 10-year-old child was transported to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre for treatment, but later died from injuries sustained during the collision. 

Police say an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

However, they believe at the time of the incident, the school bus was navigating a right hand turn from Clarkson onto Red River Road, while the young cyclist was travelling westbound on the south sidewalk approaching the intersection. 

Anyone with information that could assist in the investigation is asked to contact the Thunder Bay police non-emergency line. 

