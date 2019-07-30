Fighting the stigma around addiction, man rides his BMX bike across Canada

Mathew Fee is riding across Canada on his BMX bike to bring awareness to and combat the stigma surrounding drug and alcohol addiction. (Logan Turner / CBC)

Mathew Fee was only 12 years old when he took his first drink of alcohol. He spent the next 15 years struggling with addiction to drugs and alcohol, going in and out of treatment programs.

Now, sober for three years, Fee is hoping to be the first person to bike across Canada on a single speed BMX bike. And he's trying to spread awareness and combat the stigma surrounding addiction in the process.

"I'm doing this for anybody struggling. This bike ride is not for me. This bike ride is for anybody who is in that spot where they just feel like they're hopeless or like they have no way out," Fee said.

Fee departed from Halifax, N.S. during the first week of May and arrived to what he considers his halfway point, the city of Thunder Bay, Ont., on July 28. Just outside of the city, Fee had a chance to celebrate the birthday of one of his heroes, Terry Fox.

Mathew Fee arrived at the Terry Fox Memorial outside of Thunder Bay, Ont. just in time to celebrate the birthday of his hero. (Submitted by Mathew Fee.)

"Through the hills of Ontario, there were times that I wanted to stop. I thought about Terry and what he did. I thought about everybody in the world who is struggling with addiction. And I just didn't want to stop on any of the hills for them. And then getting to Terry's monument on his birthday, that just reaffirmed for me that he's watching out for me and that I'm going to be able to pull this off."

While Fee still has a long way to go, he said he's been encouraged by the response he's received from the public.

"It means a lot to me to see that I'm getting a response from the public. People are telling me that what I'm doing is giving people hope and that I'm making a difference. That's exactly what I am trying to do."

Fee said he's hoping to arrive in Victoria, B.C. – the endpoint of his trip – by mid-October.

People who want to follow his journey can keep in touch on Facebook or Instagram by following @CyclingforSobriety.