City councillor Shelby Ch'ng is celebrating an award for her efforts in promoting safe and active transportation in Thunder Bay, Ont., during an annual Ontario Bike Summit conference.

Ch'ng received the 2019 Wheels of Change Community Champion of the year award from Share the Road Cycling Coalition.

"Access to active transportation touches every aspect of our community," said Ch'ng. "Physically connecting with your neighbourhood on foot, pedal, or other active transportation methods help build communities and promotes health and safety. Thunder Bay is quite spread out and motor vehicle centric, which is great if you can afford a vehicle and maintain a licence. As our community ages, we need to look to other modes of transportation to keep people connected which is better for our community as a whole."

Ch'ng has join elementary school students in Thunder Bay during their walk to school initiatives. ( EcoSuperior / Submitted)

Ch'ng has participated in active transportation by attending the Walk or Wheel events at schools and offering Cycle with your City Councillor tours in Northwood.

The award was presented at an annual two-day conference in Toronto, which was attended by provincial and municipal elected officials, municipal administration, advocates and non-profits.