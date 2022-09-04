If a recent show in Thunder Bay, Ont., is any indication, it won't take long for Winnipeg-based professional wrestling company Canadian Wrestling's Elite (CWE) to regain the momentum it lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

CWE was on the cusp of a 38-day tour — it would have been the longest tour in CWE history, in fact — when everything ground to a halt because of COVID-19, said owner Danny Warren, who also wrestles under the name "Hotshot" Danny Duggan.

Since touring resumed earlier this year, CWE has run two shows in Thunder Bay — one in July, and one last Friday night, both at West Thunder Community Centre.

And they showed Thunder Bay wrestling fans have not missed a beat, with Friday seeing hundreds of fans at West Thunder, cheering, booing, and chanting their way through every match on the card.

"We came back here a few months ago and we did not know what to expect," Warren said prior to Friday's show. "[Thunder Bay] was always a red-hot wrestling town for us, and coming back, we weren't sure if we were gonna be starting from scratch.

"But you brought us right back to where we are, and we're going to keep on building, bringing you great professional wrestling."

A young fan congratulates CWE Champion Mentallo after he retained the title by defeating Kevin O'Doyle on Friday night. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Warren said, however, the pandemic is still affecting how CWE does business.

"We were doing major markets, and every small market in between, because everything was so red hot that you can take a chance on a smaller market," he said. "If it did well, you kept it. If it didn't, you were able to kind of put it to the side for the time being and keep on moving forward."

"With the economics of the business changing so much, not only from two years of not generating revenue, but ... in terms of the operating expenses being at an all time-high, you can't afford to take a big risk anymore.

"You have to be very, very particular about the towns you do, and how you do them," he said.

The "Fabulous Creebird" Kevy Chevy listens as "Hotshot" Danny Duggan cuts a promo on Friday night during Canadian Wrestling's Elite action in Thunder Bay. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

That has meant shorter CWE tours of late. There aren't any multi-week road trips crossing much of Canada happening at the moment, but rather clusters of shows over a weekend in relatively-close-together communities. This past weekend saw CWE perform in Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, and Elliot Lake.

But Warren hopes that will change in the near future.

The "Fabulous Creebird" Kevy Chevy leads "Hotshot" Danny Duggan around the ring during their match on Friday night. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"For the rest of 2022, we're just going to try to get a stronghold on which markets are successful," he said. "Then as we go into 2023, start to kind of branch them together again, and hopefully be able to go back to the olden days, and the golden days, so to speak, of doing these week-long tours, two-week-long tours, and hopefully one day, again back up to 30-plus days."

Friday's Thunder Bay show was a return to form in another way, too: not only did it include the CWE roster, but also former WWE United States champion, Intercontinental champion, and Tag Team champion Carlos Edwin Colon Jr. — known best as Carlito.

"Hotshot" Danny Duggan (Danny Warren) gets the crowd riled up prior to his match Friday night at West Thunder Community Centre. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"It's always cool to see the new talent and give them whatever kind of advice I can, and just to see how the business has evolved," Carlito said. "It's a lot more athletic than it was in my day."

"They can do all kinds of crazy stuff," he said. "So I try to teach these guys how to save their bodies, when to do the crazy stuff, when not to, and then just make a lot of stuff make sense."

The main thing, Carlito said, is making a connection with the crowd, and to that end, working a smaller venue like West Thunder can be invaluable.

Former WWE superstar Carlito holds Kevin O'Doyle in a headlock on Friday night. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

"It's a lot more intimate than those bigger shows," he said. "Those bigger shows, you don't really hear voices or see faces. You just see this mass group of people."

"You can hone your skills a little more, because you can reach out individually at different people, and kind of see what kind of reaction you get out of them."

One CWE mainstay who's proven very adept at getting those reactions is Robert Green, who wrestles as "The Boston Bruiser" Kevin O'Doyle.

Kevin O'Doyle (Robert Green) gets the upper-hand on CWE Champion Mentallo on Friday night. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Green said he got his start in the squared circle through a co-worker of his, who was also a wrestler.

"He said 'if you come and help me set up a show, I'll show you some things in the ring,'" Green recalled.

Green showed an aptitude, and his friend suggested he train to be a professional. Now, several years later, O'Doyle has proven to be one of the most-consistently-hated heels on the CWE roster.

"I fall back on the wrestling that I grew up with," he said. "The heels were always, to me, the best part of the show."

"It takes a lot of talent to try and get someone to hate you," Green said. "Being liked is easy, being hated takes a little bit of effort."

"Chiseled" Chad Daniels gloats over a downed "The Headline" Shaun Martens at West Thunder Community Centre on Friday. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Curtis Rothenberger, who's been wrestling as EZ Ryder for more than 30 years, said learning to interact with the crowd is vital.

"When I broke in, you had to have a look," he said. "Whether you're a big guy or a smaller guy, you have to have some sort of a look."

"Nowadays, I don't know if it's so much the look, but it's the charisma, the attitude," Rothenberger said. "The big thing nowadays is talking on the microphone."

"It's changed a little bit, but at the same time, maybe it hasn't changed very much at all."

EZ Ryder (Curtis Rothenberger) drops an elbow on Adrien Burton during CWE action at West Thunder Community Centre on Friday night. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

In any case, promotions like CWE are critical in helping younger talent develop, he said.

"This is a stepping stone," Rothenberger said. "I couldn't even begin to tell you how many promotions I've worked for, from the big ones to the small ones, in all these years, it's been quite the ride."

"This is what these young guys are going through right now," he said. "They're starting off here in CWE. I think it's a great place to start. I think there's a lot of talent here."

"They may not all be recognizable, but I'll tell you something: a lot of these guys know a lot about this business, and there isn't probably one of these guys that couldn't step into AEW or WWE and get a spot."