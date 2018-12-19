Thunder Bay woodworker breathes new life into old tools

He really has a handle on his craft. Curtis Wilson has hand restored axes and they are now on display as part of an exhibit called "Reclaimed" at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery 6:30

Curtis Wilson never thought he'd see the day when his work would be displayed on a gallery wall.

"I think it's neat," he said, of his new exhibit titled Reclaimed, showing in the community room at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery, featuring a small collection of old axes and hatchets that he's brought back to life in his home workshop.

"I mean, I view them as art, but I didn't really know if anyone else would think they're pieces of art."

Curtis Wilson said he began selling restored axes as a way to support his own collecting habit. 'It started I was just blowing so much money on axes for myself that I figured if I did enough of them, and sold enough of them, then I could justify to my partner having so many sharp things around the house,' he joked. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

For about five years, Wilson, who lives just outside of Thunder Bay, Ont., has been collecting, and lovingly restoring vintage hand tools.

He takes items that were rusty, discarded and hidden away in sheds and basements, and restores them to their former glory, ready to be displayed on a wall, or put back into action on the chopping block.

"Most of them come as rusty stuff that people will sell you for a dollar. By the time I'm done with them people respect them and want to cherish them and use them," he said.

"But I just make them fully functional. I'd like to say they're better than new."

Curtis Wilson shows off a hatchet handle in the works. (Amy Hadley/CBC)

Wilson, who keeps some axes for his own collection and sells others at craft shows and through private orders, said a love of woodworking is at the heart of the hobby. "I'm basically a handle-smith," he said, referring to the axe handles he hand-carves and flame-hardens.

It's enjoyable, "free-form" carving, he said, "stress-free" projects that he can pick up whenever he has a moment free from other household tasks.

He doesn't forge any steel himself, he explained, but quality blades made in places like North America, Finland, France and Sweden aren't hard to find, either online, or closer to home.

"Lots of old guys have just milk crates of them lying around. Sometimes I meet them at sales and they think it's neat that a young guy's doing this and go home and get them for me, or sell them cheap … And I really appreciate that."

Reclaimed is showing at the Thunder Bay Art Gallery until Jan. 13.