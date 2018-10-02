Meet your Current River ward candidates
Thunder Bay voters will go to the polls on Oct. 22 to choose a new municipal government, and CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting those whose names will be on the ballot.
CBC Thunder Bay is highlighting the candidates running in the upcoming municipal election
On Monday, we heard from the three candidates running in the city's Current River Ward: Andrew Foulds, Dick Waddington, and Andy Wolff.
All three were invited into the CBC Thunder Bay studio, to tell us what they hope to achieve if elected.