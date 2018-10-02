Skip to Main Content
Meet your Current River ward candidates

Thunder Bay voters will go to the polls on Oct. 22 to choose a new municipal government, and CBC Thunder Bay has been highlighting those whose names will be on the ballot.

Current River ward candidates Andrew Foulds, Dick Waddington, and Andy Wolff. (CBC)

On Monday, we heard from the three candidates running in the city's Current River Ward: Andrew Foulds, Dick Waddington, and Andy Wolff.

All three were invited into the CBC Thunder Bay studio, to tell us what they hope to achieve if elected.

This video features campaign platforms from the Current River ward candidates: Andrew Foulds, Dick Waddington, and Andy Wolff. 3:00

