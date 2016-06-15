The councillor for Thunder Bay's Current River ward says he's pleased that the federal government has funded long-awaited work for a century-old dam in need of repairs and that work is scheduled to start this year.

Thunder Bay's two MPs, along with city officials, announced Friday that Ottawa will contribute over $13.2 million to local projects "mitigating extreme flooding events and enhancing stormwater infrastructure and management in the city of Thunder Bay," according to a written release issued jointly by the federal government and the city. The municipal government will contribute $19.8 million.

At the core of that work is rehabilitation of the Current River dam at the head of Boulevard Lake and upgrading it so it can better handle flood waters.

"This is a significant infrastructure project," Current River Coun. Andrew Foulds said. "This has been identified as the number one priority for the City of Thunder Bay."

"There's going to be a lot of concrete work, and those are big dollars, and we need to do this right ... because this piece of infrastructure — you know we need it to last for the next hundred years."

The money will also go toward ongoing work to separate more of the city's storm sewers from the sanitary sewer system.

"I'm looking forward to the shovels in the ground," Foulds said.

Fixing up the dam has long been on the city's radar. Foulds said he started hearing concerns from residents shortly after he was first elected to council in 2006. It was slated for major repairs in 2015 after an engineering report flagged deficiencies with the structure, but budget constraints and the province deeming a previous environmental assessment insufficient delayed the project.

The dam across the Current River is about 100 years old. Engineering studies have flagged its deteriorated condition. (Matt Prokopchuk / CBC)

Foulds said he's confident work will start this year, adding that the bulk of the repairs and upgrades is slated for 2020.

"I cannot foresee anything sort of jamming this up any further," he said. "Things seem to have fallen into place, so ... I'm very optimistic that we're going to see movement in the near future."

"As a municipal councillor, I'm very thankful that we've received these funds."

He added that the project also gives an opportunity to look at how to better integrate the Boulevard Lake area into other nearby recreational areas, like Fisherman's Park and the marina.

"I'm hopeful eventually that we can connect Fisherman's Park to Marina Park," he said. "That would be a wonderful walk. Walk around Boulevard Lake and then down to the waterfront."