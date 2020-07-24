Part of Current River Bridge in Thunder Bay, Ont., closing to traffic Friday

One lane of the Current River Bridge on Cumberland Street North will close to vehicular traffic on Friday, the City of Thunder Bay said.

The southbound outside lane on the bridge will be reserved for pedestrians who are walking the Boulevard Lake loop.

The move is due to the closure of the walkway atop the Boulevard Lake Dam, which is undergoing repairs.

The city said the lane will remain closed to vehicular traffic until the dam walkway is reopened in fall 2021.