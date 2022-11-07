CUPE says it will end walkout by education workers. Here's what that means in northwestern Ontario

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will repeal a controversial law to end a strike by education workers if the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) stops its ongoing walkout.

School boards affected by the recent strike action from thousands of Ontario education workers are confirming classes across northwestern Ontario will resume as normal Tuesday, though the strike did not cause widespread closures as had happened elsewhere in the province.

Despite a two-day job action that began Friday and saw thousands of workers on the picket line, most schools in northwestern Ontario remained open, since relatively few staff members from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) work in the region.

On Monday, education workers were into their second day of a walkout after the province passed legislation imposing a contract on CUPE's 55,000 workers and took away their right to strike.

Shortly after noon ET, CUPE said protest sites "will be collapsed starting" Tuesday in response to Premier Doug Ford saying he would repeal legislation that imposed a contract on them.

CUPE representatives said at a news conference Monday that Ford had put his commitment in writing, and both sides would restart contract negotiations. Leaders from numerous other unions were also in attendance.

Most schools remained open through strike

Most school boards in northwestern Ontario remained open Friday and Monday. The boards that were affected have begun confirming school will be back for in-person learning on Tuesday.

The Rainy River District School Board and the Northwest Catholic District School Board closed most of their schools and had asked parents to plan for remote learning if the strike lasted into this week.

In an update to parents Monday afternoon, the Rainy River board said it would resume in-person classes Tuesday morning.

In Thunder Bay, the Lakehead District School Board kept schools open, though cafeterias services at Hammarskjold High School, Westgate CVI, and Superior CVI were closed Monday.

On Monday afternoon, the board announced that custodial, maintenance and cafeteria staff represented by CUPE would be back to work the next morning, and cafeterias would reopen.

"We are pleased to welcome back our CUPE staff members. We would like to express our gratitude to families for their patience throughout the recent and ongoing provincial negotiations," the board's update to parents said.

CUPE’s Ontario School Board Council of Unions president Laura Walton, shown at a news conference at a Toronto hotel on Monday, says she hopes the union's gesture of 'good faith' in ending its walkout is met with similar good faith by the government at the bargaining table. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

English and French Catholic schools in Thunder Bay remained open as they do not have CUPE members working there.

The Keewatin-Patricia District School Board told parents schools remained open Monday and there were contingency plans to keep them open if the strike continued.

The board has schools in the western portion of northwestern Ontario, including in Kenora, Sioux Narrows, Vermilion Bay, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Dryden, Sioux Lookout, Ignace, Pickle Lake, Savant Lake and Upsala. The board also serves the educational needs of many neighbouring and far north First Nation communities.

CUPE represents custodial staff, maintenance and trade staff at their schools.

Back to the bargaining table

A statement from Education Minister Stephen Lecce confirmed the government will repeal Bill 28 "in its entirety." The law included the notwithstanding clause to circumvent any constitutional challenge to the legislation. The clause allows legislatures to override parts of the ccharter for a five-year term.

"CUPE has agreed to withdraw their strike action and come back to the negotiating table. In return, at the earliest opportunity, we will revoke Bill 28 in its entirety and be at the table so that kids can return to the classroom after two difficult years," Lecce said.

The Legislature is not currently sitting, so MPPs would need to be called back early for the law to be repealed this week.

CUPE members and supporters rallied outside of Queen's Park in Toronto on the first day of an indefinite strike that closed schools in boards across the province. Most schools in northwestern Ontario remain open. (Carlos Osorio/CBC)

Ford announced earlier in the day that he was willing to repeal the law, but only if CUPE ends its walkout, which has closed hundreds of schools for in-person learning across the province.

Laura Walton, president of CUPE's Ontario School Board Council of Unions, says she hopes the union's gesture of "good faith" in ending its walkout is met with similar good faith by the government at the bargaining table.