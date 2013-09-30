CUPE Local 191 members ratify new agreement with city of Kenora

Kenora city workers represented by the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 191 have ratified a new collective bargaining agreement.

A tentative agreement between CUPE and Kenora was reached last week after about a year of negotiations.

On Monday, the CUPE members ratified that agreement, with about 95 per cent voting in favour.

"It's a four-year contract," CUPE national representative Adam Coones said. "We were able to fight off the concessions that the employer had brought to the table."

The concessions sought by the city, Coones said, involved work hours, and quality of life.

"That's what the employer and the union had a lot of contention with," he said. "But fortunately, we were able to push those away and just keep things the way they should be."

The agreement also includes wage increases of two per cent in the first year, and 1.5 per cent in each of the subsequent three years, Coones said.

CUPE Local 191 represents about 110 city workers in Kenora.