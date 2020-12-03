CUPE Local 191, City of Kenora reach tentative agreement

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 191 and the City of Kenora have reached a tentative agreement.

The tentative agreement was reached on Friday, and came after about a year of bargaining between the two parties.

CUPE national representative Adam Coones said a ratification meeting has been scheduled for Monday, and details about the agreement will be provided after that.

CUPE Local 191 represents about 110 city workers in Kenora, and Coones said they do a variety of jobs in the city.

"They represent everybody from arena workers to city hall workers," he said. "Also water, sewer, and roads workers who plow the streets."

Coones said the previous collective bargaining agreement between CUPE Local 191 and the city expired on Dec. 31, 2019.