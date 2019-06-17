49-year-old man arrested over stabbing on Thunder Bay, Ont's south side

A 49-year-old man has been arrested over a stabbing that occurred on Thunder Bay's south side on Monday, police said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Cumming street just before noon with reports of a stabbing that had just occurred.

Police said responding officers learned that the accused had stabbed a 38-year-old woman.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accused, who is known to the victim, was arrested by officers at the scene. He's expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Investigation continues, and no further details were immediately provided.