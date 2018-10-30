Skip to Main Content
Police investigate possible homicide in Thunder Bay south side apartment

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are investigating a death that occurred on the city's south side on Tuesday morning, as a homicide.

Officers called to the 200 block of Cumming Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning

Officers in Thunder Bay, Ont., are investigating a death that occurred at an apartment on the 200 block of Cumming Street, as a homicide. (Christina Jung / CBC)

According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment on the 200 block of Cumming Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. on October 30.

Police said they are holding the scene as the investigation is ongoing.

