Police investigate possible homicide in Thunder Bay south side apartment
Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are investigating a death that occurred on the city's south side on Tuesday morning, as a homicide.
Officers called to the 200 block of Cumming Street around 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning
According to a written release from the Thunder Bay Police Service on Tuesday, officers were called to an apartment on the 200 block of Cumming Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. on October 30.
Police said they are holding the scene as the investigation is ongoing.