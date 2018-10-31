Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they have arrested a man in connection with an incident at a north-side apartment Monday night that sent a woman to hospital.

In a written statement on Tuesday, police said they were called to the 300 block of Dufferin Street just before 9 p.m., on Oct. 29 about an "unresponsive person."

On Wednesday, police said they arrested 25-year-old Peter Keeash and charged him with attempted murder, forcible confinement and uttering death threats.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital on Monday with serious injuries. A police spokesperson said Wednesday as far as officials know, she is still being treated for those injuries.

Keeash was remanded into custody with a future court date, police said.