4 charged with 1st degree murder in Thunder Bay apartment death

Thunder Bay police have charged four people with first degree murder in the death of a 25-year-old woman who was found in a south-side apartment on Tuesday.

Police laid murder charges against Marlene Lou Kwandibens, 37, Roger Donald McKay, 34, Darren Steven Oombash, 24, and Terryl Nicole Irene Michon, 21. All are from Thunder Bay, police said, and all are in custody.

The victim has been identified as Ashley Chantal McKay, 25. Police said there is no known family relation between Ashley McKay, the deceased and Roger McKay, one of the accused.

Police were called on Oct. 30 to a Cumming Street apartment around 5:30 a.m., and started investigating the death as a homicide. On Wednesday, police said officers continued to hold the scene and were canvassing the area.

Results of a post-mortem were still pending on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with further information on McKay's death is being asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.